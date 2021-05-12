Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

