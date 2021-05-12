FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $70.54 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

