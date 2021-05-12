ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Insider Jane Tufnell Purchases 10,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £108,500 ($141,755.94).

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £730.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 971.19. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

