PriceSmart, Inc.’s April Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales climbed 25.3% in the month of April. PriceSmart’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,340. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.