LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

