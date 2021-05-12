Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Buys 8,278 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch bought 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,016.38 ($13,086.46).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Andrew Sutch acquired 507 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £593.19 ($775.01).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Sutch acquired 4,583 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88).

LON SONG opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.32. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

