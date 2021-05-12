Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Purchases 31 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 481.60 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. Meggitt PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 429.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

