John W. Martin Buys 1,339,223 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,928 ($25.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,304.68. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

