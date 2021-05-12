Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.
Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,757. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
