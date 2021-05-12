Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,757. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.