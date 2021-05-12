PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 2,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

