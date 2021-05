Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

