CUE Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $825,583.83 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.39 or 0.00187579 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $825,583.83 and approximately $43,573.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

