Kebab Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $13,455.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

