$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.94 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

LNDC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,665. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $341.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

