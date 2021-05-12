$137.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $137.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $548.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 614,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

