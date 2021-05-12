$385.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $385.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $396.99 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

