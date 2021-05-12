Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 2,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

BBAJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.