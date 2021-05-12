1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 26,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 5,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

