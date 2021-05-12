Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 63,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 131,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The company has a market cap of C$102.07 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

