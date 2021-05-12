Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 3.7%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $66.25. 3,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.3747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.