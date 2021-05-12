Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $19.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,940. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

