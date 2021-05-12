PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $299,245.16 and $23.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.00877309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00108674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

