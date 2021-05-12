Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. 435,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.