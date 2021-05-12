Opus Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $693,657.46 and $117.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.00877309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00108674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

