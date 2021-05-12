Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post sales of $5.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $22.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

