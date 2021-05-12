$169.23 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce $169.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.26 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $173.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $670.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $676.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $672.27 million, with estimates ranging from $670.93 million to $673.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 252,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,503,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.