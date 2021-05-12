Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Tuesday. 385,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,667. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

