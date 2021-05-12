Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLRB remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Tuesday. 385,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,667. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLRB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

