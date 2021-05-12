Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.
Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.94.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
