Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

