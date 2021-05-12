Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

