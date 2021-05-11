$223.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $223.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the lowest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $941.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 61,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

