CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Achieves $7.34 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $9,458.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

