Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $9.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $9.16 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 12,695,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,563,070. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

