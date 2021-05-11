Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post sales of $26.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.75 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $128.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.76 million to $137.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $176.63 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $190.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 573,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,358. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter worth $8,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

