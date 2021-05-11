$181.68 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $181.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $772.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $822.25 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 335,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,112. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

