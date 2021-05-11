Linear (LINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.95 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $328.97 million and $43.95 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00086586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.00887947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00108732 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.