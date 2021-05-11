AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 1,156,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $227.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.24.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

