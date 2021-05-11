Bela (BELA) One Day Volume Tops $125.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Bela has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $111,735.15 and approximately $125.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00673491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

