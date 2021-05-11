Thunder Token Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $122.58 million and $4.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001602 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

