Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $2.29

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion and approximately $96.67 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00250589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.67 or 0.01165397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.11 or 0.00799061 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,567,020,246 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,393,726 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

