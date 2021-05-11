R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,100. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 270.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

