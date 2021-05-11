Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $446.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $452.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 249,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

