Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.
CRL traded down $12.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $157.39 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.06.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
