Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL traded down $12.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $157.39 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock worth $37,034,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.