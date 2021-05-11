Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 1,216,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,769. Scientific Games has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.