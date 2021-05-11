$27.48 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $27.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $28.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.74 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

