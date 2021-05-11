Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.31 or 0.00059943 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $144,048.12 and approximately $25,738.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIGELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.