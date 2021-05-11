BitcoinZ Achieves Market Cap of $13.12 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $25,796.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00595340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00208092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005185 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,376,746,861 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

