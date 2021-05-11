Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $638,538.56

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $638,538.56 and approximately $137,701.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,632,620 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

