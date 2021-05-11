Strong Hits Market Cap of $23.16 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $599,616.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $167.48 or 0.00292651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars.

