Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 259,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,644. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

